Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $20.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.