Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 286.5% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

Shares of ROBO stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $61.30.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

