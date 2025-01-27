Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6,436.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $72.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

