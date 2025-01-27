Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $241.29 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.30. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,795,375 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

