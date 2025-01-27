Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,015,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

AGZ stock opened at $108.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.89.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

