Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 72.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.4% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 752.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $1,579,583.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,935,728.54. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $165.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $130.94 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.62.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

