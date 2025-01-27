Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,381,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 393,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 118,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 37.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 613,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,992.92. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $287,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,615.20. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

