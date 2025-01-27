Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 75.2% in the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,030,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 871,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,711,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,453,000 after purchasing an additional 732,344 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,192,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 651,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,211,000 after buying an additional 477,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,572,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $926,879,000 after buying an additional 423,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.74.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,092,463.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,417.98. This represents a 18.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,114 shares of company stock worth $2,185,491. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

