Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 35,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $389.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Down 3.0 %

Wingstop stock opened at $279.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.84. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.45 and a 52 week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Wingstop announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

