Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,310,024.65. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $288,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,603 shares of company stock worth $2,605,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $160.50 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.95.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.