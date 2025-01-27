Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 601.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.