Avior Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC opened at $38.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,859.97. The trade was a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.38 per share, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,676.68. The trade was a 3.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $533,900 and have sold 36,959 shares valued at $1,382,636. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

