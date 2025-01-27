Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $834.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

