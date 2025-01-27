Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $171.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

