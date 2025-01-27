Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of S. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,019,965. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,744,386.82. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,552 shares of company stock worth $8,374,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 0.74.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on S. Piper Sandler raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

