Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM opened at $62.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

