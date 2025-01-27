Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 121,667 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 80.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after buying an additional 72,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

