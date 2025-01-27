Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 149,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,375,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 76,986.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,962 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,599,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $432.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.66. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

