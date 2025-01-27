Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RACE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $432.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.73 and a 200-day moving average of $448.52. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $330.15 and a 52-week high of $498.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.