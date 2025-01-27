Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

