Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AESR opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $110.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

