Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $126,592,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after buying an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 981,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after buying an additional 884,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,703,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,571,000 after buying an additional 648,808 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $55.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

