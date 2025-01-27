Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,961,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $357.55 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $193.50 and a one year high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

