Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $191.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.02. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $181.99 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $258.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. The trade was a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

