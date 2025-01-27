Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after acquiring an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $49,445,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,022,000 after purchasing an additional 161,022 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.43.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $273.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

