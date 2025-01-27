Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.2 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.33 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

