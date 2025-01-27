Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $47.47.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

