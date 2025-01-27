Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 458,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,514,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $160.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

