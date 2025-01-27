Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,202 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential in the third quarter worth about $19,505,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Prudential by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Prudential Trading Up 1.4 %

PUK stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

About Prudential

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.