Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 24,396 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,396 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 170.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,965,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,988,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,046,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,989,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,542,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

