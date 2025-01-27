Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $200.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day moving average of $173.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.