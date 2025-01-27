Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,304 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $63.33 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

