Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 2,545 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 567.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $72.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

