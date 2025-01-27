Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 57,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $133.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

