Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,730,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 186,057 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 373.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.