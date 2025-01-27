Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 244.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MET opened at $85.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $89.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.95%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

