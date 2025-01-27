Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 211.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after buying an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 872,511 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 857,417 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after buying an additional 823,329 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

