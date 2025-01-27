Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,328.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,238.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,151.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,672.31 and a 1 year high of $3,416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $32.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

