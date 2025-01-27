Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after buying an additional 647,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.43.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $273.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.64 and a 200-day moving average of $283.20. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

