Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,898,000 after acquiring an additional 584,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $157.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.