Brighton Jones LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

