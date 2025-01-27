Brighton Jones LLC Buys 476 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $841,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $186.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

