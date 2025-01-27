Brighton Jones LLC Buys 673 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,095,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 34.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3,627.0% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,742,000 after buying an additional 58,983 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $410.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $279.24 and a 12-month high of $416.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $381.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.99 million. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.71.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

