Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

