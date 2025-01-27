Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $354,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,686.89. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,282 shares of company stock worth $2,099,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.70 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.