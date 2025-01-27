Brighton Jones LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 906,935 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 572,639 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 534,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,558,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $35.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

