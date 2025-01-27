Brighton Jones LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

