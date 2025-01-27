Brighton Jones LLC Has $471,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.54.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $292.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.80. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

