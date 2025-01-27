Brighton Jones LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $122.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $145.60.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

