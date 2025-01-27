Brighton Jones LLC Has $518,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $353.62 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $265.99 and a 12 month high of $358.61. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

